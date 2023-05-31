Drunk Driver Dumps Car Into Ditch Takes out Water Line near Prosser

Vehicle rolls into ditch, plows major irrigation line (BCSO) Vehicle rolls into ditch, plows major irrigation line (BCSO) loading...

Tuesday evening, Benton County Deputies responded to a crash that wiped out a major irrigation line.

Car tumbles into a ditch creating mini-flood

Deputies said the car was traveling near the intersection of Hess Road and the Old Inland Empire Highway and found this car on its side in a ditch. The driver did not sustain serious injury, but the crash took out what Deputies said was a major irrigation junction line. That created this mini-flood in the area.

The crash area was about five miles east of Prosser, near Whitstran.

The driver, said BCSO officers, was found to be impaired, and failed to negotiate a corner, plowing off the road.

The driver was taken to the Benton County jail, he is facing charges of DUI. No word on how long irrigation service to the area was knocked out.