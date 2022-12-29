Do Not Buy! Franklin County Fire District 3 Hit By Logo Scam

(Pasco, WA) -- In a Facebook Post, Franklin County Fire District 3 says they've discovered their agency has been hit by the so-called clothing scam. That is a scan designed as a fundraiser that offers to sell branded clothes with the agency's logo emblazoned on them. Franklin County Fire District 3 says they do not sell anything with their official logo on it. And these sales are not authorized or approved by Franklin County Fire District 3. In fact, if you order anything from the fake seller, you may get no merchandise at all.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.