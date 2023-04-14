Cars and Caffeine Come Together in Pasco Saturday

While it is not billed as a "Show and Shine" event, you will some fun rides on Saturday at Musser Brother's Trucks and Auto Auctions in Pasco. The event is free and open to the public and it is officially called "Tri-Cities Cars and Caffeine. It will take place again tomorrow, April 15th from 10 am - 1 pm. Minic Media has been on hand shooting some thrilling video at the previous events.

For families, it is fun for the kids to come to see the assortment of awesome vehicles that show up and cruise through the Trucks and Auto Auctions lot. There is a warning though, get there early because it is amazing how many people turn out for this free event.

This particular Cars and Caffeine gathering will help raise money for the kids involved with Tri-Cities Youth Hockey. There will be special key chains available for purchase to help them cover expenses. In Previous events the Pasco Police Foundation, among others, received the proceeds that were donated.

You'll find Musser Bros. and Trucks and Auto Auctions at 3135 Rickenbacker Drive in Pasco out by the Airport. It's just off the 395 at the Argent exit. Buckle up - have fun!

