Crash in Pasco Sends Car Into Restaurant

A restaurant owner is picking up the pieces following a crash that heavily damaged his business in Pasco this morning (6/26).

According to witnesses, the driver of a black pickup truck had the green light at 10th and Lewis and smashed into an S-U-V.

The impact sent the S-U-V into the storefront of Botanas Locas, shattering the glass window next to the entrance.

The truck spun into a utility pole, narrowly missing the building.

Witnesses say a baby was inside the S-U-V, but that everyone walked away from the crash okay.

Fortunately, no one was in the path of the S-U-V before it came to rest, partially inside the restaurant.

