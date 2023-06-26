Crash in Pasco Sends Car Into Restaurant
A restaurant owner is picking up the pieces following a crash that heavily damaged his business in Pasco this morning (6/26).
According to witnesses, the driver of a black pickup truck had the green light at 10th and Lewis and smashed into an S-U-V.
The impact sent the S-U-V into the storefront of Botanas Locas, shattering the glass window next to the entrance.
The truck spun into a utility pole, narrowly missing the building.
Witnesses say a baby was inside the S-U-V, but that everyone walked away from the crash okay.
Fortunately, no one was in the path of the S-U-V before it came to rest, partially inside the restaurant.
