Concerts in Washington State for July you might like to see.

Concerts in Washington State for July you might like to see.

Diamantis Seitanidis

July is on top of us so here is a list of shows I know I would like to go to if I had the time. This is not a Compleat list of everything happening in July, but I think you may like to check it out. 

Sat, 1:00 PM, 8:00 PM, JUL 01, 2023
Seattle Symphony - Return of the Jedi
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium - Seattle, WA 

This just sounds like a good time.

Sat, 6:30 PM, JUL 01, 2023
Nickelback Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross
Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Nickelback 

BMG
loading...

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA
A great mix of music for this show. 

Thu, 6:00 PM, JUL 06, 2023
Nickel Creek Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

A mix of blue grass and popular song. 

Fri, 12:00 AM, JUL 07, 08, 09. 2023
Dead & Company
Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA

John Meyer sitting in on guitar. 

 Fri, 6:30 PM, JUL 07, 2023
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Strick, Strick - Who The F*ck Is Strick: Summer Tour 2023
Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA 

Slash
loading...

It is impossible to not have fun at a zydeco show. Check it out. 

 Sat, 6:45 PM, JUL 08, 2023
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade - The Summer of Green Tour
Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, Moon Duo
Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

This will be one weird musical ride. 

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 08, 2023
Graham Nash
Pantages Theatre - Tacoma - Tacoma, WA 

BMG
loading...

Hear him live while you still can. 

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 09, 2023
Diana Krall
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

I went to a show she did at the Paramount years ago, it was great. 

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023
Toad The Wet Sprocket
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA 

Not my cup of tea but my girlfriend likes them. 

 Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023
An Evening with Albert Lee *partially seated
Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA 

 

Sugar Hill
loading...

Known as Mr. Telecaster. This man is part of Guitar history. 

 Thu, 8:00 PM, JUL 13, 2023
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, The Guilty Ones
Tractor - Seattle, WA 

This will be a rockin’ time 

 Fri, 7:30 PM, JUL 14, 2023
The Avett Brothers
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA 

Talented players, deep songwriting. 

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Leo Kottke
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA 

Capitol Records
loading...

When I was in high school, I heard one of his recordings and from that point on It changed the way I thought about the Guitar forever. 

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and The Monsters
Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler
BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA 

This will be a fun show. 

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Robert Cray Band
Federal Way PAEC - Federal Way, WA

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 16, 2023
Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin
Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

Two absurdly talented song writer/singers. 

 Tue, 7:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023
Steve Earle
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA 

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023
Neil Young
Chris Pierce, Neil Young
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA 

Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023
Neil Young
Chris Pierce, Neil Young
White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA 

Reprise
loading...

He will be rolling out some rarities this tour. Try to catch this. 

 Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023
Sheryl Crow
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

 Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023
Queensryche
Snoqualmie Casino - WA - Snoqualmie, WA 

 Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA 

Alligator
loading...

Grammy nominated, will be playing the Winthrop R & B festival. 

 Sat, 6:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Dreamsonic: Dream Theater Devin Townsend & Animals As Leaders
Animals As Leaders, Devin Townsend, Dreamsonic, Dream Theater
Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA 

This is going to be a crazy show. JazzRockShredMettel. 

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Gary Clark Jr.
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

Rapidly turning into a blues/rock icon. Check this guy out. 

 Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA 

Concord
loading...

I hate to admit it... I would love to go to this show. 

 Tue, 2:00 AM, JUL 25, 2023
Paramore
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA 

 Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 25, 2023
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Lukas Nelson + POTR, Promise Of The Real
Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA 

 Wed, 6:00 PM, JUL 26, 2023
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue & Ziggy Marley
Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Robert Randolph And The Family Band, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley
Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA 

Blue Note
loading...

Trombone Shorty is in the vanguard of new music from New Oreliens. Don’t miss this. 

 Wed, 7:30 PM, JUL 26, 2023
Little Feat
Little Feat, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA 

 Thu, 1:00 AM, 5:45PM, JUL 27, 2023
Trombone Shorty w/ Ziggy Marley
Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley
Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA 

 Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023
Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA 

 Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023
3 Doors Down & Candlebox
3 Doors Down, Candlebox
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA 

 Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023
Leo Kottke
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA 

 Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023
Tori Amos
Tori Amos, Tow'rs
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

 Sun, 5:45 PM, JUL 30, 2023
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Ziggy Marley & Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA 

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Fishbone, George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic
Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA 

 Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys, Simi
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA 

Boise Area Country Concerts 2023

Check out the list of all the country concerts coming to the Treasure Valley in 2023

 

 

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA