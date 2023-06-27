Concerts in Washington State for July you might like to see.

July is on top of us so here is a list of shows I know I would like to go to if I had the time. This is not a Compleat list of everything happening in July, but I think you may like to check it out.

Sat, 1:00 PM, 8:00 PM, JUL 01, 2023

Seattle Symphony - Return of the Jedi

Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium - Seattle, WA

This just sounds like a good time.

Sat, 6:30 PM, JUL 01, 2023

Nickelback Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross

Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Nickelback

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

A great mix of music for this show.

Thu, 6:00 PM, JUL 06, 2023

Nickel Creek Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA

A mix of blue grass and popular song.

Fri, 12:00 AM, JUL 07, 08, 09. 2023

Dead & Company

Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA

John Meyer sitting in on guitar.

Fri, 6:30 PM, JUL 07, 2023

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Strick, Strick - Who The F*ck Is Strick: Summer Tour 2023

Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

It is impossible to not have fun at a zydeco show. Check it out.

Sat, 6:45 PM, JUL 08, 2023

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade - The Summer of Green Tour

Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, Moon Duo

Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

This will be one weird musical ride.

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 08, 2023

Graham Nash

Pantages Theatre - Tacoma - Tacoma, WA

Hear him live while you still can.

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 09, 2023

Diana Krall

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

I went to a show she did at the Paramount years ago, it was great.

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023

Toad The Wet Sprocket

Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

Not my cup of tea but my girlfriend likes them.

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023

An Evening with Albert Lee *partially seated

Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

Known as Mr. Telecaster. This man is part of Guitar history.

Thu, 8:00 PM, JUL 13, 2023

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, The Guilty Ones

Tractor - Seattle, WA

This will be a rockin’ time

Fri, 7:30 PM, JUL 14, 2023

The Avett Brothers

Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Talented players, deep songwriting.

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 15, 2023

Leo Kottke

Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

When I was in high school, I heard one of his recordings and from that point on It changed the way I thought about the Guitar forever.

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023

Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and The Monsters

Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler

BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

This will be a fun show.

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023

Robert Cray Band

Federal Way PAEC - Federal Way, WA



Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 16, 2023

Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin

Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Two absurdly talented song writer/singers.

Tue, 7:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023

Steve Earle

Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023

Neil Young

Chris Pierce, Neil Young

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023

Neil Young

Chris Pierce, Neil Young

White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

He will be rolling out some rarities this tour. Try to catch this.

Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023

Sheryl Crow

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023

Queensryche

Snoqualmie Casino - WA - Snoqualmie, WA

Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023

Christone Kingfish Ingram

Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

Grammy nominated, will be playing the Winthrop R & B festival.

Sat, 6:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023

Dreamsonic: Dream Theater Devin Townsend & Animals As Leaders

Animals As Leaders, Devin Townsend, Dreamsonic, Dream Theater

Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA

This is going to be a crazy show. JazzRockShredMettel.

Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023

Gary Clark Jr.

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Rapidly turning into a blues/rock icon. Check this guy out.

Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 22, 2023

Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

I hate to admit it... I would love to go to this show.

Tue, 2:00 AM, JUL 25, 2023

Paramore

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 25, 2023

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

Lukas Nelson, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Lukas Nelson + POTR, Promise Of The Real

Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

Wed, 6:00 PM, JUL 26, 2023

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue & Ziggy Marley

Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Robert Randolph And The Family Band, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley

Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

Trombone Shorty is in the vanguard of new music from New Oreliens. Don’t miss this.

Wed, 7:30 PM, JUL 26, 2023

Little Feat

Little Feat, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

Thu, 1:00 AM, 5:45PM, JUL 27, 2023

Trombone Shorty w/ Ziggy Marley

Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley

Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA

Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023

Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids

Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023

3 Doors Down & Candlebox

3 Doors Down, Candlebox

Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023

Leo Kottke

Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA

Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023

Tori Amos

Tori Amos, Tow'rs

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Sun, 5:45 PM, JUL 30, 2023

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Ziggy Marley & Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley

Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Fishbone, George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic

Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, Simi

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA