Concerts in Washington State for July you might like to see.
July is on top of us so here is a list of shows I know I would like to go to if I had the time. This is not a Compleat list of everything happening in July, but I think you may like to check it out.
Sat, 1:00 PM, 8:00 PM, JUL 01, 2023
Seattle Symphony - Return of the Jedi
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium - Seattle, WA
This just sounds like a good time.
Sat, 6:30 PM, JUL 01, 2023
Nickelback Brantley Gilbert & Josh Ross
Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross, Nickelback
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA
A great mix of music for this show.
Thu, 6:00 PM, JUL 06, 2023
Nickel Creek Woodland Park Zoo - Seattle, WA
A mix of blue grass and popular song.
Fri, 12:00 AM, JUL 07, 08, 09. 2023
Dead & Company
Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA
John Meyer sitting in on guitar.
Fri, 6:30 PM, JUL 07, 2023
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Strick, Strick - Who The F*ck Is Strick: Summer Tour 2023
Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA
It is impossible to not have fun at a zydeco show. Check it out.
Sat, 6:45 PM, JUL 08, 2023
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade - The Summer of Green Tour
Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, Moon Duo
Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA
This will be one weird musical ride.
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 08, 2023
Graham Nash
Pantages Theatre - Tacoma - Tacoma, WA
Hear him live while you still can.
Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 09, 2023
Diana Krall
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
I went to a show she did at the Paramount years ago, it was great.
Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023
Toad The Wet Sprocket
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA
Not my cup of tea but my girlfriend likes them.
Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 11, 2023
An Evening with Albert Lee *partially seated
Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA
Known as Mr. Telecaster. This man is part of Guitar history.
Thu, 8:00 PM, JUL 13, 2023
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, The Guilty Ones
Tractor - Seattle, WA
This will be a rockin’ time
Fri, 7:30 PM, JUL 14, 2023
The Avett Brothers
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA
Talented players, deep songwriting.
Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Leo Kottke
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA
When I was in high school, I heard one of his recordings and from that point on It changed the way I thought about the Guitar forever.
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and The Monsters
Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler
BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA
This will be a fun show.
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 15, 2023
Robert Cray Band
Federal Way PAEC - Federal Way, WA
Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 16, 2023
Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin
Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Two absurdly talented song writer/singers.
Tue, 7:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023
Steve Earle
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA
Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 18, 2023
Neil Young
Chris Pierce, Neil Young
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA
Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023
Neil Young
Chris Pierce, Neil Young
White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA
He will be rolling out some rarities this tour. Try to catch this.
Thu, 7:00 PM, JUL 20, 2023
Sheryl Crow
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023
Queensryche
Snoqualmie Casino - WA - Snoqualmie, WA
Fri, 8:00 PM, JUL 21, 2023
Christone Kingfish Ingram
Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA
Grammy nominated, will be playing the Winthrop R & B festival.
Sat, 6:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Dreamsonic: Dream Theater Devin Townsend & Animals As Leaders
Animals As Leaders, Devin Townsend, Dreamsonic, Dream Theater
Marymoor Live - Redmond, WA
This is going to be a crazy show. JazzRockShredMettel.
Sat, 7:00 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Gary Clark Jr.
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Rapidly turning into a blues/rock icon. Check this guy out.
Sat, 7:30 PM, JUL 22, 2023
Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA
I hate to admit it... I would love to go to this show.
Tue, 2:00 AM, JUL 25, 2023
Paramore
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Tue, 8:00 PM, JUL 25, 2023
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Lukas Nelson, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Lukas Nelson + POTR, Promise Of The Real
Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA
Wed, 6:00 PM, JUL 26, 2023
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue & Ziggy Marley
Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Robert Randolph And The Family Band, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley
Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA
Trombone Shorty is in the vanguard of new music from New Oreliens. Don’t miss this.
Wed, 7:30 PM, JUL 26, 2023
Little Feat
Little Feat, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA
Thu, 1:00 AM, 5:45PM, JUL 27, 2023
Trombone Shorty w/ Ziggy Marley
Trombone Shorty, Ziggy Marley
Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA
Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023
Tears For Fears & Cold War Kids
Cold War Kids, Tears for Fears
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Thu, 7:30 PM, JUL 27, 2023
3 Doors Down & Candlebox
3 Doors Down, Candlebox
Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA
Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023
Leo Kottke
Bing Crosby Theater - Spokane, WA
Fri, 7:00 PM, JUL 28, 2023
Tori Amos
Tori Amos, Tow'rs
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Sun, 5:45 PM, JUL 30, 2023
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Ziggy Marley & Mavis Staples
Mavis Staples, Orleans Avenue, Robert Randolph, Trombone Shorty, Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley
Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA
Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Fishbone, George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic
Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA
Sun, 7:00 PM, JUL 30, 2023
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys, Simi
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Boise Area Country Concerts 2023