Police are looking for information about a 20-year old Kennewick man who may have had inappropriate contact with minors.

Austin R. Holbrook is currently in custody in Washington.

According to reports, Holbrook was arraigned in Benton County for two counts of child rape.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Kennewick home on March 20th for reports of a missing juvenile from Nampa. They found a 12-year old girl at the home who was allegedly picked up by Holbrook in Idaho. He admitted to driving to Idaho to pick up the victim.

Nampa Police believe that Holbrook may have had online conversations with others and have issued a community alert.

*If you are a teen who has been talking to this man, please tell a trusted adult or contact us.

*If you have a friend who you suspect has been communicating with Holbrook, contact us so we can help them. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, submitting a tip online at www.343.cops.com or by downloading their app, “P3 Tips”.

*If you are the parent of a teen or pre-teen and you are concerned they have been in contact with Holbrook, please contact us.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has shared the alert. Possible victims can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at: 208-343-COPS. Online tips can be submitted online at www.343.cops.com.

Parents who believe their children may have been in contact with Holbrook are urged to contact local law enforcement at 509-628-0333.

