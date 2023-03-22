Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Impersonation Scam

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office would like you to simply hang up when receiving calls from people impersonating investigators.

In a recent scam, someone is posing as a sheriff's sergeant and demanding money for not showing up for a subpoena to court.

The scammer says an arrest warrant will be issued if the money is not paid.

Investigators say they will never call and make threats if you do not pay money directly to the sheriff's office for an outstanding incident.

If you receive a call from someone using a detective's name asking for money, don't give out personal information and hang up.