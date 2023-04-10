Burglary Spree in Grant County Ends with Arrest

An accused serial burglar faces stolen property charges in connection with break-ins in the Quincy and Royal City areas.

Eliseo Valdobinos was arrested after Grant County Sheriff's deputies say he committed four daytime burglaries.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says information provided links the 22-year-old to the crimes.

"Valdobinos also disclosed that he had sold a stolen video game console to a Moses Lake gaming store" Foreman said.

Foreman says the burglaries were committed during the day by breaking into the homes or entering through an unlocked door.

"Most burglaries are committed during the daytime or unoccupied properties. Burglars choose not to do burglaries at nighttime because of the risk of encountering someone else inside the home and they don't want to get caught." Foreman said.

The total number of items stolen from the homes is unknown. Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have been victimized.

"If you believe that you may be a victim of this crime spree, please call 509-762-1160 and reference case number 23-GS-03590." Foreman said.

