Body Found: Deputies Warn Irrigation Canals Are Flowing Again

Grant County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the circumstances behind a man found dead in an irrigation canal.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says the discovery was made in what's called the West Canal south of Ephrata.

"The coroner's office was able to find the identity of this person. That person has been identified as 76-year-old Marijan Bosnar of Ephrata." Foreman said.

Foreman says the victim lived at a nearby retirement home and that there is no indication of foul play.

"My understanding is he lived in the Basin retirement home which is an independent living facility. He had his own apartment and we are not sure how or when or why he ended up in the canal." Foreman said.

The discovery of the body followed a warning by the Grant County Sheriff's Office about water flowing again in irrigation canals and to stay clear of them.

Investigators say deaths from drownings in irrigation canals happen every year and that many people have died due to misjudging the currents.