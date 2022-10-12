Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato, WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body is found in an orchard in Wapato. The discovery was made Monday off the 1000 Block of Ragan Road. Deputies arrived and quickly observed wounds on the body.

Detectives and the crime scene investigator were called out to the crime scene. The identity of the deceased person will be released after the death notification has been made and the autopsy completed.

If anyone has information regarding this homicide, please call Detective Sergio Reyna at (509) 574-2567 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-8477