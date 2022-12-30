5-Year-Old Yakima Boy Missing Since Sept Found Dead

(Yakima, WA) -- A 5-year-old boy missing for months has been found dead. Yakima Police say they have confirmed the body of a juvenile found in the Yakima River is that of Lucian Munguia. It was back on December 29th, that police say they found human remains in the river near Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road. After an autopsy, authorities were able to figure out Munguia's identity based on dental records. There is no foul play suspected. The victim's family is asking for privacy at this time. He has been missing since September 10th.

