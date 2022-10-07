Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide

BCSO recovering the remains (BCSO) BCSO recovering the remains (BCSO) loading...

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez.

Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now

A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.

Kennewick Police Sgt Jose Santoy released a statement on Friday, October 7th by way of Public Information Officer Aaron Klem, that the body was positively identified:

"On 9-29-2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department confirmed Brandy was a Kennewick resident who resided at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of W Kennewick Ave. Evidence collected thus far confirms this was not a random incident and detectives with Kennewick PD and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this as a homicide."

More information is expected to be released soon, anyone who may have any information about this incident, or knew the victim, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The KPD is leading the investigation based on the location of where the remains were found.

Police did not reveal how long she had been in the river, or when she was last seen.