Boardman Power Plant Imploded

(Boardman, OR) -- Portland General Electric knocked down a 656-foot-tall stack and boiler Thursday morning at their Boardman, Morrow County coal plant, which is Oregon’s last coal fired power plant It ceased operations in 2020.

PGE says explosives were placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. They were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to implode in less than a minute.

The plant was in service from 1980 to 2020. PGE says Boardman’s closure has been factored into the utilty's plans since 2010. In a statement, the utility says these plans focus on renewables and other non-emitting, clean energy resources, including Wheatridge – a first-of-its kind wind, solar and battery storage plant less than 30 miles away.