The Beach Boys Set to Make Waves at 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

The Beach Boys Are Coming To The 2024 Benton Franklin County Fair In August

Get ready to surf into summer with the legendary sounds of The Beach Boys as they hit the stage at the Benton Franklin Fair on Wednesday, August 21.

"FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series - The Beach Boys Getty Images loading...

Beach Boy Tickets Got On Sale March 22nd For Kennewick Washington

Fans, mark your calendars because tickets for this highly anticipated event will go on sale starting Friday, March 22 at 9 a.m. But remember, it's online sales only, so be sure to secure your spot early.

With three fantastic ticket options, there's something for every type of Beach Boys enthusiast:

$30 Reserved Seating: Have the ultimate concert experience with a reserved chair on the grass. No need to worry about finding a spot – your seat is waiting for you. $40 Fan Zone Tickets: Want to be close to the action? Opt for the Fan Zone Tickets and enjoy the energy of the standing-room-only area near the stage. Get ready to dance and sing along to your favorite tunes. $60 VIP: Elevate your evening with VIP access. Whether you want to mingle with friends or snag a prime seat for the concert, VIP offers the best of both worlds. And with general admission seating, you can choose your spot to enjoy the show.

Remember, fair admission is required for all reserved seating options. However, if you prefer general admission, it's free with fair admission.

Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Concert Tour - Tucson, AZ Getty Images loading...

For an authentic experience and peace of mind, be sure to purchase your tickets exclusively through the Benton Franklin Fair website. Don't miss out on this chance to catch The Beach Boys live in action – it's sure to be a night you won't forget.