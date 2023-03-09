Baby’s Body Found Alongside I-82 in Benton County

(Benton City, WA) -- The Benton County Coroner confirms to Newsradio 610 KONA that the body of a baby was discovered inside a garbage bag alongside the I-82 Freeway between Richland and Benton City. This happened on Tuesday. Coroner Bill Leach says the Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating and no further details were available.

This is Breaking News. Check back later for more developments