Car Slams Into Big Rig on I-82 in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- All that remains of a car is a mangled mess after it slams into the back of a semi-truck along Interstate 82 in Kennewick Monday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol says this happened on the Eastbound side of the Freeway at the exit for Locust Grove Road. The driver of the car was behind the semi in the same lane heading in the same direction, when it went underneath the truck and hit the trailer's internal bumper.

attachment-I-82 Locust Grove loading...

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to the emergency room with injuries, but right now it's not clear just how bad the injuries are. There was little to no traffic impact due to this crash.

7 Yummy Food Dishes That Originated In Washington State Here are seven yummy food dishes that originated in Washington State