(The Center Square) - The average salary for directors and supervisor within Washington’s K-12 education system have increased by more than a third in just five years, according to state fiscal data analyzed by The Center Square.

“What we’re seeing is the growth of admin in general,” Washington Policy Center for Education Director Vicki Murray told The Center Square. “That’s just been a trend, multidecade trend, and It’s intensifying.”

The data shows that average director or supervisor salaries increased by $20,501 or 33.7% since 2020-21. However, superintendents saw a larger average salary increase dollar-wise, at $23,836 since 2021.

The average director or supervisor was paid $60,912 in the 2020-21 time period, which increased to $81,413 by 2024-25. Meanwhile, the average superintendent salary increased from $96,615 to $120,450.

The Center Square analysis examined the top salaries for the following positions:

Director/SupervisorElementary/middle schoolHigh school principalsSchool District Superintendents

Two of these roles experienced significant salary increases after 2020-21; directors or supervisors had an average salary increase of 9.59% from 2020-21 to 2021-22, the highest of the four roles analyzed. That role also experienced, on average, a 9.17% increase between 2021-2022 to 2023-24. Superintendents had the second highest salary increase, at an average increase of 8.60% between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Elementary/middle school and high school principals got an average salary increase of 5.30% and 5.43% respectively between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Murray said that directors and supervisors have taken on a larger role in the K-12 system due to federal mandates and other compliances.

“Even with the rollback with the Department of Education you have federal grant funding," she said. "They have to be overseen. On the other hand, Olympia is taking a really more direct role in local school board policies.

“I don’t necessarily mind that you get great superintendents,” she added. “When you get great leadership, everything falls into place. When it comes to education, the salaries to me is secondary. We want to get value. Are we getting value for what we’re spending?”

The analysis also found that the Tacoma School District is heavily represented among the top highest-paid directors/supervisors and principals, with 6 of the top 10 elementary principals and 5 of the top 10 secondary principals working in the school district.

The Center Square reached out to the Tacoma School District requesting an interview to discuss the supervisor and principal salaries, but did not receive a response by deadline.

Top 10 Director/Supervisor Salaries for the 2024-25 fiscal year were:

RankNameDistrictSalary1Christopher WilliamsTacoma$322,7232Shane BacklundESD 105 – Yakima$322,6243Rosalind MedinaTacoma$317,4644Allen MiedemaNorthshore$310,5105Fred PodestaSeattle$289,3856Morris AldridgeTacoma$285,2587Steven DeaderickTacoma$284,6588Ernest GoodyTacoma$279,5659Kurt ButtlemanSeattle$275,61610Carlos Del ValleSeattle$275,616

The top 10 Elementary Principal Salaries were:

RankNameDistrictSalary1Kecia KellerTacoma$276,2772Guy KovacsTacoma$269,2623Tracy AllenTacoma$265,9774Miles ErdlyKent$257,8865Janet Gates-CortezTacoma$257,3826Sharon TsuneishiTacoma$255,4037Timothy EnfieldFranklin Pierce$252,7668Lauren BradleyEvergreen (Clark)$250,6999Eric MolverPuyallup$246,94910Katharine GeissKent$245,587

The Top 10 Secondary Principal Salaries were:

RankNameDistrictSalary1David GoodwinSouth Kitsap$278,1262Kelly ClappLake Washington$272,0953Casey CoxTacoma$271,1554Carolyn WatkinsClover Park$270,1845Jeffry GardnerAuburn$266,9096Bernadette RayTacoma$266,3427Karl HosethTacoma$261,9518Shannon MarshallTacoma$259,5399Brenda ConradSnohomish$251,70910Shaun MartinTacoma$251,660

The top 10 Superintendent Salaries were:

RankNameDistrictSalary1Damien PattenaudeRenton$466,4812Michael TolleyNorthshore$460,4903Jonathon HolmenLake Washington$459,6334Heather Tow-YickIssaquah$424,0815Jeffrey SnellVancouver$412,5446Laurie DentSumner$411,1527Alison BrynelsonMukilteo$409,3458Israel VelaKent$403,2669Joshua GarciaTacoma$403,21710Alan SpicciatiAuburn$400,561