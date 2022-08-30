6 Year Old From Pasco Hitting The High Notes

You may have seen, and heard her at a Tri City Dust Devils or Americans game. She has also honored our country by singing the National Anthem at Gonzaga basketball and a PBR event at the Tacoma dome.

Two weeks ago she performed in front of her largest crowd at Oakland Alameda county stadium before the Mariners played the A’s with over 10,000 in attendance. Some of the Mariners players including J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez made their way over just to say congratulations after she wowed the Oakland fans.

Her name is Kinsley Murray from Pasco Washington. Kinsley has a number of patriotic outfits she loves to wear for the big events. She also gets help from her father, Shafer who carefully paints stars and stripes on her finger and toenails.

This youngster is gearing up for yet another Major League crowd, this time in Seattle ahead of the Mariners game September 6th against the Chicago White Sox. Kinsley’s first opportunity to honor the stars and stripes came when she was just 2 years old at an Everett Auquasox game.