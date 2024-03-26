Here Are Five Of The Best Fishing Spots In Washington State

My grandfather, my dad, and my sister love fishing. My sister does trips to Alaska yearly to go fishing so I grew up in a fishing family.



credit: megan mikals credit: megan mikals loading...

Top 5 Prime Fishing Locations Across Washington State

I dropped my line in as a kid on the Grand Ronde River at Boggan's Oasis, a simple line and a worm, nothing fancy and I'd get myself a small trout. If you are looking for a great place to fish, I'd recommend the Grand Ronde River, that's my special place.

Fishing family Wojciech Gajda loading...

Get our free mobile app

I learned something new about fishing while I writing this article and I have to share it with you.

I asked you on Facebook about some of the best fishing spots and the responses were awesome - I discovered that there is a fishermen code. Still, people adamantly said they wouldn't reveal the locations of the best fishing spots in Washington and the Tri-Cities so alas I'm on my own with revealing some of the best fishing holes in Washington.

After a little research, here are some of the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest:

Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State Dive into our guide to the best fishing spots in the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

In the end, let's remember that fishing is not just about catching fish—it's about creating memories, forging friendships, and celebrating our connection to nature.

So whether you choose to keep your best fishing holes secret or share them with others, hopefully these five places will be worth checking out and making memories like my family did with me when I was a kid.

10 Spring Family Adventures You'll Love In Washington State Check out these 10 amazing spring break family destinations you'll love in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

6 Amazing Things And Places Idaho Offers That Washington State Doesn’t Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals