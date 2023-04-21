2nd Suspect In E Wenatchee Murder In Custody

A second suspect is now in custody in the early Monday morning shooting death of 24-year-old Elias Mora-Ontiveros of Rock Island.

In a social media posting, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said, "With the help from our citizens...Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez has been arrested and taken into custody."

Deputies say Vasquez-Hernandez was the getaway driver in the shooting that took place just after 1am Monday near Pangborn Airport.

Erik Farias Reyes, 31, of East Wenatchee and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Sabrina McCubbin, of East Wenatchee were arrested at the Lyles Motel Tuesday afternoon.

Farias Reyes and Vasquez-Hernandez are charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting, with McCubbin faces a less set of charges.