2023 Tri-Cities Solar Eclipse Photos
Did you catch the Solar Eclipse over the Tri-Cities?
As you may or may not know, a Solar Eclipse happened over the Tri-Cities on Saturday (October 14) around 9:00 AM. Last week, we had an article about where you could view it in the Tri-Cities, and if you missed that info or want to know more about Solar Eclipses, you can read it here.
Also, if you missed the Solar Eclipse over the Tri-Cities, you can view some great photos of it sent in by our listeners on our Facebook page.
Sirahop Kayaras sent this one from Richland, Washington
The eclipse in Richland, Washington, was also shot by Alex Iveson on Saturday.
The Solar Eclipse created some red skies above Richland. Adis Pejmanovic was able to take a great shot of some crimson skies.
The Solar Eclipse created some orange skies in West Pasco, where Laura Sainz was able to snap this shot.
