Did you catch the Solar Eclipse over the Tri-Cities?

As you may or may not know, a Solar Eclipse happened over the Tri-Cities on Saturday (October 14) around 9:00 AM. Last week, we had an article about where you could view it in the Tri-Cities, and if you missed that info or want to know more about Solar Eclipses, you can read it here.

Also, if you missed the Solar Eclipse over the Tri-Cities, you can view some great photos of it sent in by our listeners on our Facebook page.

2023 Tri-Cities Solar Eclipse Photos

Photo: Kayaras Photo: Kayaras loading...

Sirahop Kayaras sent this one from Richland, Washington

Photo: Alex Iveson Photo: Alex Iveson loading...

The eclipse in Richland, Washington, was also shot by Alex Iveson on Saturday.

Photo: Adis Pejmanovic Photo: Adis Pejmanovic loading...

The Solar Eclipse created some red skies above Richland. Adis Pejmanovic was able to take a great shot of some crimson skies.

Photo: Sainz Photo: Sainz loading...

The Solar Eclipse created some orange skies in West Pasco, where Laura Sainz was able to snap this shot.