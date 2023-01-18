LATEST POSTS

Infant Overdoses After Exposure To Illegal Drugs Inside Wenatchee Home
A man is in jail and his one-year-old child is recovering after suffering a drug overdose in Wenatchee on Tuesday night. Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department says officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call about a young child who was in distress...

Load More Articles