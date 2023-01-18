BLM lands across Oregon and Washington are under fire restrictions right now. Officials say smoke and fire conditions can change quickly, so checking local closures before heading out is worth the extra minute.
Three Zoom meetings this month give Washington hunters a chance to hear about roughly 60 proposed rule changes covering deer, elk, moose, waterfowl, turkey, and more, ahead of the 2027 to 2029 seasons.
Senate farm bill talks broke down Thursday over a disagreement on SNAP cost-sharing. Democrats wanted a two-year delay before states chip in. Republicans offered one year. The committee recessed without a deal.