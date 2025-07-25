China Suspends Tariff Exclusion for U.S. Ag Products

In the latest trade developments, China has reportedly ended the tariff exclusion on American agricultural products.

Fresh Fruit Portal reported China’s government hasn’t issued an official statement yet, but importers in China have reported to the Foreign Agricultural Service that applications for market-based tariff exclusions will no longer be accepted beginning on August 1st. Some of the products include grains, tree nuts, alcohol, leather, and fruits. Importers also said the previously approved exclusions will only be valid until September 14th.

The affected products were previously eligible for tariff exclusions under a process established in March 2020 by the State Council Tariff Commission of China. The process allowed importers to apply for waivers from the retaliatory Section 301 tariffs on certain U.S. products. Although the process did allow some items outside the predefined list, it covered a total of 696 tariff lines, of which approximately 150 lines apply to U.S. agricultural products.

