West Richland Mini-Bike Rider Blows Chain Fleeing Cops

As part of emphasis patrols Benton County Deputies and other agencies are keeping an eye out for mini bike riders.

The rider tried to flee a Deputy

Over the last few months, mini bike riders have become an issue for drivers and pedestrians in the Columbia Basin. These mini bikes are not licensed, most don't have headlights or taillights or other safety gear.

They're not allowed on streets or sidewalks, only on private roads or property. There's been a several incidents involving them, this one's the latest.

Early Thursday evening, a Benton County Deputy spotted a young man on such a bike, but he didn't want to stop despite the Officer lighting him up with siren and lights.

But then the rider popped the chain drive off his bike, rolled away and tried to put it back on, but he failed. With an assist from West Richland Police, they were able to take him into custody.

He was issued a citation then dropped off at his home.

