DV Incident, Assault on Officer Keep Richland Police Busy

A pair of calls kept Richland Police busy Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Duportail and Keene Road, getting a call from a woman who said an acquaintance of hers had followed her after an argument, pulled a gun on her, and made threats.

Then he tried to force open the door of her car while she tried to hold it shut, which caused damage to the vehicle. He tried to climb in but was unsuccessful. RPD later found the suspect's car parked near an apartment, and the man, identified as Joshua Mendoza, was booked on several DV charges in the Benton County Jail.

A short time later, another DV suspect hits an officer.

A Domestic Violence incident in the 1100 block of Thayer was next. Not long after the first DV call, Officers contacted the suspect, but then he became violent and struck a Richland Officer in the neck with a martial arts strike. Police used a Taser to subdue him, and now he's in jail facing charges for the DV and assaulting an Officer.