Shiny New Washington Amtrak Cascades Trains are Almost Ready

The Pacific Northwest’s favorite rail line just hit an important milestone with train lovers, transportation nerds, and everyday commuters excited.

On July 22, Amtrak Cascades announced that the first of their brand-new trains had officially left the Siemens manufacturing facility in Sacramento and is heading to Pueblo, Colorado for testing.

That may not sound like headline news at first, but it’s the first big step that means brand-new trains arriving in the Pacific Northwest in 2026.

What Makes These Trains Special?

In a reply that set the record straight, Amtrak Cascades shared that PNW passengers will be the first to ride this new manufacturing series of trainsets, and they’ll look different, too. The Cascades fleet will rock a distinctive evergreen, cream, and mocha color scheme, a visual nod to the region’s natural beauty.

Amtrak explained that it starts with rigorous trials on the test track in Pueblo, Colorado, before continuing on Amtrak-owned tracks on the East Coast. These aren’t just test runs for fun; safety, durability, emissions, and performance are all put under the microscope.

The Trains Are Diesel-Electric and Cleaner Than You Think

Are the new trains electric? The answer is not quite, but they are close. Amtrak Cascades will use diesel-electric Charger locomotives, which are already known for being cleaner than the most stringent emissions standards. Two new locomotives will join the existing fleet of eight.

They are efficient, modern, and far from outdated tech, even if they don’t hit bullet-train speeds.

Why Not Bullet Trains in Washington State?

Of course, not everyone was on board with the excitement. Some users voiced frustration that the U.S. isn’t building high-speed bullet trains like China or Japan. Amtrak Cascades has an answer for that, also. True bullet trains require dedicated tracks that don’t mix with freight trains, and that is something the U.S. system does not currently support.

Also? Congress requires trains to be built in the U.S. Siemens, the manufacturer, is based in Germany but builds domestically.

The new Cascades trains aren’t just about shiny cars and comfy seats. They’re part of a longer-term push for more reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly rail travel in the Pacific Northwest, coming in 2026.

