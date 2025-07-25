Thief Steals Kids Camp Equipment, Supplies Near Ellensburg

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Department and other area agencies are searching for a suspect who committed a heinous crime.

The Sheriff's Department says the man stole equipment from a children's camp

The KCSO says Sunday, July 13th, around 3:20 AM this male suspect, in what Officials say is a distinctive truck, pulled up at a storage shed at Helen McCabe State Park, which is a few miles south east of Ellensburg.

The man broke into the shed, and stole a lot of equipment belonging to the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.

The group stages summer science, exploratory and learning camps for children. The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall, the truck is black and lifted. Anyone who has information is urged to call 509-925-8534. All leads can be confidential.

