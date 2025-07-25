With special gun legislation rolling through the State legislature over the last couple of years, many gun retailers had been advertising that they were going to go out of the gun selling business, now they have changed their minds (at least in the short term).

Applications in Washington state for concealed carry gun permits have also increased.

The sale of firearms seems to be increasing in Washington state. Many claim due to the new gun laws that are going to go into effect starting in 2027.

According to axios.com,

‘Washington residents will need a permit to buy guns starting in 2027 — a change expected to affect thousands of potential buyers each year. Supporters say the law will boost public safety by helping keep guns out of the wrong hands. Opponents argue it infringes on Washingtonians' constitutional gun rights.’

The impact of these new registration laws means that many Washingtonians who have been on the fence about whether to purchase a firearm have decided to do it now before these laws go into effect in 2027. The spike in demand has also caused some gun sellers to reconsider their thoughts of getting out of the gun business, at least in the near future.

A recent study by Johns Hopkins University states that Washington state is now the 13th state to enact a permit before purchasing law. This new law for the state of Washington will require anyone who wants to purchase a firearm will need to acquire a permit, and to get that permit you must be fingerprinted and also complete a gun safety course with “live fire training” before you can receive the permit to go buy the firearm you want. You will also need to pay a fee and submit an application to the Washington State Patrol.

There will be some exceptions to the training requirements. If you're a police officer or a member of the military. Also, if you're a private investigator or a security guard that carries a weapon.

Some studies are showing that states who have adopted these laws have a lower rate of gun violence.

The law will go into effect May 1st, 2027 and after that point no gun seller will be able to sell a firearm to anyone who does not have a valid purchasing permit.

I know people on both sides of this gun issue and to me, the sad thing about it is, is that these people aren't talking to each other.

Oh They may be yelling at each other, but they're not talking to each other.

