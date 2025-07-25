Planning a Trip? Seattle Is 2025’s Best City to Explore on Foot

I've always said a perfect weather day in Seattle is an ideal day anywhere in the world. A new survey concurs that Seattle was recently named the most walkable city in the United States.

Why Seattle Is Perfect for Pedestrians

I only lived in Seattle for three years, and it's still my favorite place to live. I'd still be there if it weren't so expensive to live there, but the good news is that you don't have to move there; you can just visit and take in all the sights.

A new survey by fitflop.com reveals that Seattle was named the #1 walkaround city in the nation, and here is why the Emerald City was picked:

The research analyzed 30 US cities, measuring the distance, walking time, elevation gain, and step count between their top five attractions, alongside the city’s overall Walk Score. Seattle emerged as the most walkable, with compact attractions, minimal walking effort, and scenic routes perfect for sightseeing strolls.

It makes sense, there is so much to see just in Seattle's downtown area.

Tips for Touring Seattle Without a Car

The best thing you can do after you visit the Seattle Center and the Space Needle, hop the monorail and head to downtown Seattle.

Downtown Seattle will have the Gum Wall and Pioneer Square, perfect for people watching.

You've also got Pike Place Market, and you've got the Seattle Boardwalk.

Grab some Ivar's clam chowder or get a coffee at the World's First Starbucks.

That's just the tip of the iceberg of things to see in Seattle. It makes sense why Seattle tops the list of the most walkable cities in the nation, because there is so much to see on any given day.

Congrats Seattle!

So, what are some of your favorite places to visit in Seattle? Let me know in the comments below or on our station mobile app.

