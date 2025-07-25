It's time to plan a couple of epic family road trips before the summer break is over and fall officially begins. Here are some really fun places to see and things to do here in Washington!

Consider this your Washington and Oregon summer bucket list since we're nowhere near Miami or Disneyland.

Washington

5 various locations in Washington

Read my article about these fascinating art structures made out of wood!

9342 Icicle Rd, Leavenworth, WA

This place has the only alpine roller coaster in the state. I've heard it's a ton of fun and not really that scary if you're generally afraid of heights. There is even a live webcam! I'm not sure why it's there, but if you ever feel like staring at the evergreen trees and people zooming by on the coaster, it's there, compliments of the Visit Leaveworth tourism peeps.

3000 Seabeck Highway NW, Bremerton, WA

This hidden gem is the home of the oldest performing theater troupe in WA (it was founded over 102 years ago)!

Oregon

59700 E Historic Columbia River Highway, Corbett, OR

You can hear the trains go by at night and listen to the soothing sounds of nature in this underrated camping spot. Fair warning, you will have to park your car at the bottom and then lug all your stuff up to the campsite. It's pretty rugged approach, if you ask me, but it is so worth it! Who knows, maybe you'll spot a waterfall nearby on Wahkeena Trail!

Fairy Falls Wahkeena Trail #420 in Corbett OR Photo Credit Eric Muhr on Unsplash loading...

5. Portland

Anywhere and everywhere!

There are so many cool things to do in Portland, it's ridiculous! I'm using sarcasm there to call it "ridiculous", especially since I think it's one of the coolest cities in the Pacific Northwest. I've had fun memories here (and some scary ones, too, so don't walk around by yourself at night in residential neighborhoods).

6. The Coast

The most popular beaches to visit in Oregon have to include Cannon Beach and Manzanita, but there are others, too, if you're willing to do some digging around.

Good luck finding the right place for you and your family before the kids have to go back to school!

