Yet Another Attempt to Scam Benton County Residents

It seems like every time you turn around, yet another scam becomes public that tries to separate you from your hard earned money.

They come in all forms these days. There are internet scams, email scams, social media scams, and the traditional telephone scam. Most scammers will pretend to be from a group or organization that is easily recognized and reputable. Once they are able to convince you to talk to them, they seize their opening.

The scammers are so convincing that by the time some find out about the scam, they've already been victimized and lost money...usually with no recourse to get that scammed money back.

The elderly tend to be the most targeted group by scammers for a variety of reasons. Some more recent information is showing that those under the age of 34 are becoming more susceptible to scammers. You don't need to fall in one of those groups however to fall for a scam. Anyone is susceptible to an experienced scammer, especially if you let your guard down.

The Most Recent Scam Targeting Benton County Residents

The Benton County Sheriff's office recently reminded residents that they will never call you over the phone to collect a payment of any kind. They were alerted that a "Sgt. Joe Miller" was calling residents to collect money due to the person missing a court date.

The BCSO, via their Facebook page, let residents know that no one by that name works for the department. They went on to remind people that scammers pray on your "fear of being in trouble" to get what they want, be it information they can use or money.