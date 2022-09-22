Police Identify Three Killed in Yakima Shooting and Crash

Last Friday three people were killed in a shooting and crash and Yakima Police have released the identities of those who died. Police have identified 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, as the driver of an Audi who died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection of South First Street and East Yakima Avenue. After the shooting the Audi, then driven by a 17-year-old crashed into a vehicle at Lincoln Avenue and North 3rd Avenue. Police identified the two women killed in that crash as 52-year-old Maria Norma Carillo-Reyes and her daughter 21-year-old, Maria Torres Carillo. Authorities say they believe the Audi was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it crashed into the ladies' vehicle.

Police say the shooting was gang related

The investigation continues into the crash and shooting as police search for suspects involved in the shooting in downtown Yakima before the crash.

The 17-year-old driver, a known gang member in Yakima is now being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Jail on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Family and friends of the victims of the crash have set up a memorial in a parking near the crash scene.

The Yakima Police Gang Unit is now investigating the shooting

Police say the shooting at the downtown intersection reported at 9:20 pm last Friday night was gang related.

The Yakima Police Department Gang Unit is now investigating searching for clues that could lead to an arrest. If you have any information about the shooting contact the police department at 509-575-6200.

