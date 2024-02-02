WA Men Arrested With Insane Amount Of Liquid Heroin Near Portland

Federal Officials announced yesterday the arrest and seizure of an unbelievable amount of liquid heroin seized in Tigard OR, just outside of Portland.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon, law enforcement came upon information that a group of men linked to 'a transnational criminal organization' were bringing illegal drugs into Oregon. The amount was mind boggling.

Eight 55 gallon drums were found in the back of the above moving van were seized. The drums were filled with liquid heroin to the tune of 370 gallons or 1.4 metric tons in weight. The drugs were transported to the Washington County Sheriff's Office narcotics room where tests confirmed the contents to be liquid heroin.

Four men, believed to have ties to a Mexican criminal organization, are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Three of the men, Marco Antonio Magallon, 44; Luis Deleon Woodward, 26; and Jorge Luis Amador, 25, are from Yakima. During a search of the men's hotel room, authorities also confiscated two loaded hand guns. All of the men were taken into custody without incident.

The bust was part of an ongoing multi-agency drug trafficking investigation that includes members from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Beaverton and Hillsboro Police Departments, Oregon National Guard Counter Drug Program, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, and HSI.