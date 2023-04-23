Straight from the scenes of a Fast & Furious movie, motocross special on TV, or even the video games Grand Theft Auto or Road Rash, comes a video that shows a very skilled, very lucky, and very stupid motorcyclist speeding through the streets of Yakima!

Before we begin, I must say... DO NOT attempt to imitate or repeat this, or any type of reckless motor vehicle behavior!

This video recently popped up on the Facebook Group, WTF Yakima by Gilbert Villegas on April 22nd. I doubt he's the person in the video riding, but he is the person who shared it to the group. The original post (at least for this time) is from another Facebook page called Dirt bike 2, and that was originally uploaded on April 7th.

Dirt Bike in Yakima Facebook Dirt Bike 2 Page loading...

The first person perspective video, starts off on Nob Hill Blvd. as the rider turns left to avoid a Yakima Police vehicle and then takes off at high speeds up 48th Avenue. The rider then continues to cut through Randall Park before making his way back to pavement and cruising through residential areas.

Dirt Bike in a park Facebook Dirt Bike 2 Page loading...

The nearly six and a half minute video shows the rider weaving in and out of cars, running stop signs and even running one red light (left turn) at the corner of 24th and Nob Hill Blvd.

Motorbike ride Yakima Facebook Dirt Bike 2 Page loading...

The video does not appear to be recent. My guess is that it was recorded in 2019. In the video, the rider passes a couple locations where the businesses changed or new ones have been built. Examples of this is while driving on Nob Hill Blvd., he passes what is now the Tasty Wok, and the location on the corner of 32nd & Nob Hill by Cruisin' Coffee. There is a bank currently standing where in the video is only an empty lot.

Motorbike ride Yakima Facebook Dirt Bike 2 Page loading...

I was thinking that the video could possibly be in 2020, but the rider passes a school bus and Franklin Middle School (with a full parking lot) and we all remember that year. Check out our photo gallery of the video breakdown and the FULL video below:

Video of Dirt Biker Eluding Police, Tearing Up Streets Of Yakima! Check out our break down of a first person view video that shows a motorcycle rider eluding police and tearing up the streets of Yakima.

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO COPY THE ACTIONS IN THIS VIDEO!

This driver is very skilled, very lucky, and very dumb! No one was injured (at least from what the video showed) you may not be so lucky.

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

MORE TO READ: