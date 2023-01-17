DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy

A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought.

Pasco man plows fence in East Kennewick

Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose name was not released, lost control of his car near the intersection of South Gum and East 3rd, just east of Chemical Drive. KPD found he was intoxicated and he was arrested and booked into jail. No word on how much damage was done.

DUI crash (KPD) DUI crash (KPD) loading...

Retail thieves sought

KPD officers didn't say when or where this retail theft occurred, but it appears it was likely a big-box store. These two suspects walked out with multiple expensive DeWalt tool implements. Anyone who may recognize them or have more information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.