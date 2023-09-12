WWE Supershow Main Event Card Announced for Tri-Cities Show

The Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington, has released the main event card for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Supershow on Saturday, September 16th, at 7:30 PM. The WWE will stop in Kennewick and the Tri-Cities before heading to Boise, Idaho, for another Supershow and then to Salt Lake City, Utah, for their weekly nationally televised event, Monday Night Raw.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins will take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Heavyweight Championship Match in a triple main event night. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will appear in a “Fatal Four Way” against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory in a fight for the United States Championship. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will battle “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight to round out the triple main event card.

WWE Ring at a RAW Event in Everett, Washington in 2016 (Photo: Merrick Parnell) WWE Ring at a RAW Event in Everett, Washington in 2016

World Wrestling Entertainment is returning to the Tri-Cities and the Toyota Center in Kennewick for the first time since February 2020. Tickets are still available. Check out the Toyota Center website to buy tickets or for more info at yourtoyotacenter.com.

WWE Supershow Main Event Card

Saturday, September 16th. Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA.

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Street Fight

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Dirty Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship “Fatal Four Way”

Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory.