WWE Coming Back to Kennewick

It's been a while since the WWE has visited Kennewick. How long you ask? You need to go pre-pandemic for the last time the biggest pro wrestling company in the world visited the Tri-Cities.

It was February 16th, 2020. Less than a month after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Washington State and 13 days before the State of Emergency began at the end of that month. That show featured a number of wrestlers no longer with the company, and others who rose from the opening match that night to the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

I've been a wrestling fan since I was seven years old. Growing up on the East Coast the WWE (back then the WWF or World Wrestling Federation) was on my TV Saturday Mornings. I watched Bruno Sammartino, The Wild Samoans, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, and countless others before the advent of "Hulkamania". I'd sit for two hours in awe of what I was watching.

As I got older I had friends that pursued wrestling and so I was able to learn a lot about 'the business' and even saw a few opportunities to be around, and in, the ring in different capacities.

When I heard the WWE was returning to the Toyota Center, I was pretty excited. One of the previous visits, back in 2006 I believe when I worked with 97 Rock, I had an opportunity to step inside a WWE ring for a very brief moment as we were introduced to the crowd on hand. Backstage we saw John Cena, Edge, Rob Van Dam, and a number of WWE stars at that time as we walked to the ring. The announcement brought back some great memories.

Tickets for the September 16th show go on sale July 14th at 10 am through ticketmaster. I'd get them early as I'm betting the show will be a sellout.