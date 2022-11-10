Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington.

Get our free mobile app

Rep. Dan Newhouse -R (4th Congressional District), whose districts encompasses much of the Cascades, made this statement in response to the announcement:

“The introduction of grizzly bears into the North Cascades would directly, and negatively, impact the people and the communities I represent. My constituents and I have consistently opposed proposals to do so under multiple administrations because introducing an apex predator to the area would threaten the families, wildlife, and livestock of North Central Washington. It is disappointing that local voices are once again being ignored by federal bureaucrats, even after the last process was discontinued due to overwhelming local opposition. I strongly encourage the people of Central Washington to attend the virtual meetings in order to voice their opinion and put this misguided proposal to rest, once and for all.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse Rep. Dan Newhouse loading...

The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting a series of four virtual public meetings to discuss grizzly bear restoration during the Public Scoping period, which runs from November 10-December 14, 2022. Each will present the same information and provide opportunity for questions.

Virtual public meetings will be held at the following times:

Tuesday, November 15th at 12pm Pacific Time

Friday, November 18th at 7pm Pacific Time

Thursday, December 1st at 12pm Pacific Time

Friday, December 2nd at 7pm Pacific Time

You may join the meeting on your computer or mobile device; additional details and information are available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NCEGrizzly.

The North Cascades Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement was first proposed by the Obama Administration. Central Washington communities surrounding the North Cascades National Park were not provided an adequate opportunity to give their input on the proposal.

It is estimated there are fewer than 10 Grizzlies currently living in the Northern part of the Cascade Mountains.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.