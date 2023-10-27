Will 2023 Be the Final Daylight Saving Time in Washington State?

Will Washington State Finally Abolish Daylight Saving Time In 2023?

As a Washingtonian, I can't help but feel frustrated every time daylight saving time rolls around.

Why Hasn't Washington State Done Away With Daylight Saving Time In 2023?

Waking up an hour earlier than usual is never easy, and adjusting to a new sleep schedule can take days or even weeks, but it seems like every year, we go through this same routine without any real progress toward ending daylight saving time for good.

In 2019, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, meaning we would never have to change our clocks again, but there's a catch: the bill can't go into effect until Congress approves it.

So, will 2023 be the year that finally puts an end to our daylight-saving time woes?

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be much progress towards federal approval.

In fact, several other states have also passed similar bills, but none have been approved by Congress so we may not see a change for several years in Washington State.

I know we keep talking about doing away with Daylight Saving Time so maybe Congress will get their butts in gear and finally approve doing away with DST once and for all.

As for the current year, DST will end on November 5th and we'll fall back an hour so hopefully when we roll around to March 2024, it might be the final time we have to observe Daylight Saving Time in Washington State but again it's all up to Congress so I don't have much faith there.

