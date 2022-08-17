UPDATE: According to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Police Department, an armed suspect entered the casino floor and attempted to rob a cashier. Workers quickly called police who surrounded the entrance to the resort and intercepted the suspect. A shootout ensued and both the suspect and a bystander were hit by gunfire. Both were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

(Pendleton, OR) -- Police rushed to the scene of the Wildhorse Casino resort Wednesday.

WIldhorse Casino (Google street view) WIldhorse Casino (Google street view) loading...

Wednesday afternoon shooting at Wildhorse Resort Casino in Pendleton

Around 2 PM the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, or CTUIR, issued a statement

The statement said one person was hurt, and one was in custody after what was reported as a "shootout" at the casino at Wildhorse.

There were 20 officers from Pendleton, Tribal Officers, FBI, and Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies at the scene.

No word as to what led to the gunfire, but the report says an armed gunman approached the facility and was intercepted by Police at the door. That is reportedly when the shooting began.

According to the CTUIR Statement (by way of the East Oregonian):

“We are asking the public to please stay away from the casino & resort area at this time while officials continue to evaluate the situation and conduct their investigation,”

More information is expected soon. No word as to who the injured person is, no ID yet on the alleged shooter, and it is not confirmed if they are the person who is in custody.