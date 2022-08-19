Umatilla Man Charged in Wildhorse Casino Shooting

(Portland, OR) -- The US Attorney's Office Oregon District has charged a Umatilla County man for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil is accused of committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Court Documents Paint a Violent Picture

Court documents say it was in the early afternoon that Vigil walked into the Wildhorse resort, moving over to the cashier cage and passing a note to a worker demanding $1-million. The documents go on to state Vigil drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a tribal police officer, and fired at least one round. Vigil was injured in an exchange of gunfire and was taken to a local hospital.

Vigil Faced a Judge Friday

Vigil made his initial appearance in federal court today in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.