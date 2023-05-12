Wicked Heatwave Set to Hit Much of Washington State

Just when you thought the weather swings were coming to an end, another one is on the way for this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Western Washington as temperature could be more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

How Hot Will It Be?

If you remember last year, Seattle had a record amount of days consecutively over 90 degrees. In 2021, they hit 108 in June. I bring that up because a number homes in that area and in Western Washington do not have air conditioning. In fact, until last year Seattle was least air conditioned city in America.

How Can I Beat This Heat?

The Washington State Department of Health has these recommendations to help against extreme heat:

Stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible.

Keep your home cool - close windows and shades during the day and limit the use of your stove and oven to keep temps down inside.

Good luck managing the Mother's Day heat...wherever you may be.