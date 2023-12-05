What Washington Towns Will See A White Christmas?

Ever since Bing Crosby crooned White Christmas in the 1942 film 'Holiday Inn' most of us have shared that dream. In many parts of the Country, and the State, the late December holiday brings with it a good chance of snow, but not always a guarantee.

For those that look forward to hearing sleigh bells in the snow, these are the top five towns in Washington State most likely to have a White Christmas.

1. Holden Village, WA

Holden Village used to be the site of one of the largest copper mines in the United States. Now it is the largest retreat center in the nation. It operates under a special permit with the U.S. Forest Service through the Department of Agriculture. Being nestled in the Cascade Mountain Range opens the village up to plenty of opportunities for snow. The town has a 99.4% chance of snow December 25th.

2. Mazama, WA

Located in the Methow Valley, Mazama is an unincorporated part of Okanogan County. Mazama was another town that thrived during the State's mining boom in the early 20th Century. The town (population 158) offers a general store (pictured above), a pair of restaurants and much for those who love the outdoors. It boasts one of the longest cross-country skiing trails in the world and a 98.5% chance of a white Christmas.

3. Winthrop, WA

East of Mazama and North of Twisp, lies Winthrop. Also in Okanogan County, the less than one square mile town was a magnet for fur trappers and gold seekers in the 19th and 20th centuries. Winthrop has a 96% chance to see snow on the ground Christmas morning.

4. Stehekin, WA

Chelan County is the home for the unincorporated town of Stehekin. Meaning 'the way through' in Salishan, Stehekin lies inside the Lake Chelan National Recreation Area with the National Park Service. Fishing is a huge attraction for the area as trout and sockeye are the big prizes for anglers. I wouldn't recommend fishing on Christmas Day as there is a 93.7% chance you'll do it in snow.

5. Republic, WA

Found in Ferry County, Republic is still an active gold mining town. It is the government seat for the County and has a population of just over 1,100. It's proximity to the Canadian border (which all the towns on this list share) means winters can be long and a White Christmas is a probability of 92.6%.

For more, you can check out more from the survey conducted by Pennstakes.com by clicking here.