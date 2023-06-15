What Dads who have everything, actually Want.

Father's Day, in my household, my dad always says, "I already have everything I need!" Um, ok well that doesn't help. And who knows, maybe that's the honest, hand on the bible, truth. But even so, if you are like me, you still have your wheels turning of what to get him. Well, sister, don't you worry, I have you covered!

Five Things Dad "Actually Wants," on Father's Day:

1. Quality Time -

I'm talking put the phone away, sit on the back deck or front porch and just hang. You don't have to have all the flash of "doing stuff," you can show appreciation by listening to a few, "back in my day" stories.

2. Concert Tickets / Event Tickets -

Maybe for you and him to enjoy, or maybe for a plus 1 of their choosing. We only live once and Pops isn't done living. Make Memories and experiences the Gift.

3. That Fishing Trip You've Been Talking About -

I get it, time gets in the way, but now's the time to book the place or just hop in the rig and head to the fishing spot. Or even simple enough, purchase his hunting and or fishing license for him!

4. Sports Gear -

Check out this awesome link, the site has tons of awesome fan merchandise for all his favorite Washington State teams.

5. Gift cards to his favorite store -

I know, when you hear "gift card," you may think, "Well, that's lazy!" But to dad, no, no it's not! If your dad is anything like mine, its takes hemming and hawing to make a decision on bigger purchases, or it's spur of the moment, "Oh! I want that!" proceeding to purchase it, furthermore solidifying "dad who has everything he wants/needs" title. Smile knowing, you would help his spur of the moment decision cause all of a sudden, he remembers, "Oh ya! I have a gift card for here!"

No matter what you choose to do, or how you spend Father's Day, may it bring you relaxation, joy and a great memory to hold onto!

