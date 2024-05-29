The Seattle Police Department has arrested someone in a West Seattle home invasion case.

Arrest Made in West Seattle Home Burglary Attempt

Seattle Police have arrested a man after he attempted to break into a home in West Seattle Sunday morning.

Details from the West Seattle Home Invasion

According to Seattle Police, at 9:25 in the morning, patrol officers received a 911 call reporting a home burglary in an occupied house near Alki Avenue Southwest.

Police Say the Suspect was Armed and Threatening

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a knife and threatened to kill the victim. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed and managed to keep an eye on the suspect until police arrived and arrested him.

Investigators Recovered Weapons from the Crime Scene

While investigating, officers recovered multiple weapons from the suspect, including pepper spray and two knives. These were seized as evidence.

SPD found this and other weapons at the scene (SPD) SPD found this and other weapons at the scene (SPD) loading...

Info on the West Seattle Suspect and their Charges

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, was booked into King County Jail for Investigation of Burglary and Felony Harassment.

Ongoing Investigation into the West Seattle Break In

The Seattle Police Department says detectives in the General Investigations Unit will take the lead on this investigation.