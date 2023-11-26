West Richland Teen Goes Missing…Search is Ongoing

A 14-year-old West Richland girl has gone missing and the police department is looking for any and all leads as to where she may be.

It is believed Emma was last seen at the Conoco Station in West Richland. A comment left on the West Richland Police Facebook page, credited to a neighbor of Emma's, gave the address of the gas station as Bombing Range and Keene Rd.

The Conoco in West Richland is at 4105 Kennedy Rd near Dallas Rd and may be the location Emma was last seen. It is also believed that the management of that Conoco Phillips station is cooperating with WRPD and is sharing what information they may have.

The latest from the West Richland Police Department is that Emma has been missing for over 24 hours and that police, along with possible friends of Emma are searching areas she was last seen.

Emma is approximately 5'1" with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, black skirt, white tights and black boots. If you see Emma, someone that may be Emma, or have an idea of where she may be, please notify the West Richland Police Department via the non-emergency dispatch number (509) 628-0333. They ask you reference WRPD case #23-11804