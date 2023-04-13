West Richland Roundabout to Shut Down This Weekend

The West Richland Public Works Department announced a shutdown of a busy roundabout in time for the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Today the planning department project manager, Julie West, announced that the roundabout at Keene Rd and Bombing Range Rd will be closed to traffic beginning Friday April 14th into Monday April 17th.

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

Why Are They Shutting it Down?

Construction in the area began on Monday April 10th. the project will remove the existing roundabout at Keene and Bombing Range Roads and replace it with a new traffic signal intersection.

The new intersection will also see new curbs and gutters, as well as new sidewalks, an on street bike lane, and a new traffic signal. The project will also include some reconstruction of a portion of W. Lattin Ct.

Canva Canva loading...

The project will be completed in two phases. The first part will construct the south half of the intersection and phase two will take care of the north part of the intersection.

What Will the Impact be on Traffic?

There will be a number of detours routes in place once the roundabout is closed at 7pm on Friday evening. They are as follows:

Paradise Way

Belmont Blvd

Keene Rd

Watkins Way

Kennedy Rd

Canva Canva loading...

Secondary routes will include Highland Way and S. Highlands Blvd. There is more planned for the project, which will be phased in over time. More detours will be announced as coming phases are implemented. The entire project is expected to be finished by October of 2023.

If you have qquestions, or would like more information on the project, reach out to the West Richland Public Works Department at (509)967-5434 or public.works@westrichland.org