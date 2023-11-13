West Richland Police Looking for Drive-By Shooter

West Richland Police are asking for your help tracking down the gunman in a drive-by shooting.

Neighbors reported shots fired on Meyers Street early this morning (11/13) at around 2:40. Police say the bullets came from a car.

"Officers responded and located the individual who was struck and transported to a local hospital." Police Commander Mitchell Coates said.

The victim's condition and the severity of the injuries are unknown.

Police hope the public can help with descriptions of the gunman and the vehicle.

"If they were in the area of Meyers and heard or saw anything between two and three in the morning to give us a call through dispatch and we will follow up through the leads."

Commander Coates adds that the shooting seems to be an isolated incident and that there's no indication of a gunman shooting people at random.