West Richland Woman Arrested for Ex-Husband’s Murder

In January we told you about the ex-wife of a slain Microsoft executive that relocated to West Richland. It took Florida authorities a little over 18 months, but they now have enough evidence to arrest Shanna Gardner-Fernandez in her ex-husband's murder.

Gardner-Fernandez was arrested this morning at her West Richland home around the time prosecutors in Duval County, Florida announced the charges against her.

A Long Strange Tale

Gardner-Fernandez has been under suspicion by authorities in Jacksonville Beach since Bridegan's murder occurred. Bridegan was gunned down in cold blood removing a tire from the roadway while his two year old daughter was in the backseat of his car. The divorce was ugly and the custody battles over the two children shared by the couple were nasty.

The First Arrest

In January of this year, prosecutors took their first step towards today with the arrest of 61 year old Henry Tenon.

Tenon was renting a home owned by Gardner-Fernandez's second husband Mario Fernandez Saldana. Tenon was arrested and soon admitted to being the gunman in Jared Bridegan's murder. Tenon agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors. That deal, in March of this year, led to the arrest of Mario Fernandez Saldana for his role in the crime.

The Second Husband

Mario Fernandez Saldana was arrested in Florida (he did not relocate to West Richland with his wife) in March of this year and charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse in Bridegan's death based on the confession of Henry Tenon.

Fernandez Saldana could face the death penalty if convicted. He has pled not guilty to all charges. His arrest led many to believe the evidence was eventually going to lead to Shanna Gardner Fernandez being the next to be taken into custody.

The Mastermind?

The home in West Richland that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez lived in until today was purchase by her parents through their LLC. Shelli and Sterling Gardner are multi-millionaire business owners that reside in Utah.

Gardner-Fernandez has also been charged with first degree murder by a grand jury as well as conspiracy, solicitation and child abuse charges. Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the charges at a press conference in conjunction with the arrest. It is believed the death penalty will also be on the table for Gardner-Fernandez who has maintained her innocence throughout.