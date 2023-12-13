Ways You Can Have A Happy, Healthy Washington State Holiday!

We are hip deep in the holiday season and there is much more revelry before the second of January turns the page to a new year. That being said, many of us are getting ready to attend a number of seasonal gatherings. Whether it is a work, family, or friend function, we will be around more people this time of year than arguably at any other time.

It's with that in mind the Washington State Department of Health has put together these seven steps, or suggestions, as to how you can enjoy all the celebrations you want this holiday season, while maintaining your health and happiness.

1. Take Care of You

There is more to happy and healthy than just physical. Many people struggle emotionally and mentally during the holidays. Some things that can help shift focus is donating time to a charitable cause you are passionate about, connecting with people that are close to you, and give yourself a break if you're feeling stressed or anxious. You can also call 988 if you need to talk to someone about your struggle.

2. Prevent the Spread of Germs

The fly, common cold, Covid, RSV, and a number of other viruses, bugs, and maladies are looking for opportunities to make you miserable. Easy ways to minimize your chances of getting sick this time of year is washing your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. Those are where viruses can enter the body. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not easily accessible. If you feel sick for any reason...stay home. Talk your primary doctor to see if any of the available seasonal shots are right for you.

3. Stay Active

Whether it is home equipment (pictured above) or getting out for a walk, physical activity can improve sleep, decrease anxiety, reduce blood pressure, and help against a number of chronic health issues. Most physical activity is beneficial whether in a group setting or by yourself.

4. Eat

Food makes everything better! The holidays have earned a reputation for fattening people up. Enjoy whatever food you want, even dessert, but listen to your body when it tells you it is full. However, always pay attention to...

5. Preventing Foodborne Illnesses

No one wants that holiday dinner to leave a bad taste. Preventing food contamination is easy to do, it just requires remembering to follow some simple steps:

Wash your hands and surfaces frequently

Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood separate so you don't cross-contamination

Cook food to the proper internal temperature

Refrigerate leftovers right away to combat bacteria

6. Watch the Weather

Be ready for the snow, sleet, or wet weather BEFORE it arrives. Make sure you have plenty of warms clothes. Dress in layers to stay warm, and have some waterproof items as well so that you clothes stay dry.

7. Observe Fire Safety

Believe it or not, most house fires happen in wintertime. Cooking mishaps, smoking, unsafe wood stoves, and space heaters are just some of the causes of fires this time of year. Make sure you and your family have a fire safety plan that you follow, and practice, throughout the year.

For more from the Washington State Department of Health click here.